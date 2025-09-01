Mrtka Shines At U20 Five Nations Tournament

There could be as many as five Buffalo Sabres prospects who will take part in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Tournament in Minneapolis, MN in December. For Team USA, 2024 draftees Adam Kleber and Brodie Ziemer are shoo-ins to make the squad for the second straight year after being part of the gold medal-winning squad in January, and defenseman Luke Osburn was one of the more impressive performers for the Americans at last month’s World Junior Summer Showcase.

First-rounder Konsta Helenius was not required by Finland to participate in the tournament after scoring six assists in seven games last January. The 19-year-old center had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games in his first season in North America with the Rochester Americans and was named to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team. It is likely that Helenius will center the Finns top line in December.

Other Sabres Stories

Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Sabres 2025 top pick Radim Mrtka, who played for Czechia in the Under-18’s last year, is a good candidate to be selected for his countries’ junior squad as well, and may have cemented that with an impressive performance for his country at the U-20 Five Nations Tournament in Chomutov, CZ last week. The 18-year-old blueliner had nine points (1 goal, 8 assists) in four games against Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, and Switzerland, and finished second in team scoring behind only Colorado Avalanche draftee Max Curran.

Mrtka is expected to participate in the Sabres Prospect Challenge from Thursday, September 11 to Monday, September 15, at LECOM Harborcenter against youngsters from Columbus, Boston, Pittsburgh, and New Jersey, but could be sent back to the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds soon thereafter.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram, and Bluesky @MikeInBuffalo