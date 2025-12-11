NHL Rumors: 2 Big Sabres Make New Trade Board

It has been a disappointing season for the Buffalo Sabres so far. At the time of this writing, they have a 12-14-4 record and are at the very bottom of the Atlantic Division. With the Sabres looking to break their 14-year playoff drought, this kind of start has been far less than ideal.

With the Sabres struggling yet again this season, they are already being viewed as potential sellers for the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Due to this, two of their notable players are once again creating chatter as trade candidates.

For his latest trade board for ESPN, Greg Wyshynski included Sabres forward Alex Tuch and defenseman Bowen Byram.

Seeing Tuch and Byram on Wyshynski's trade board is not necessarily surprising, as both players have been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Tuch is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who has the potential to get the Sabres a big return, while Byram is a young blueliner who the Sabres could use to help improve their roster elsewhere. However, Byram is signed until the end of next season, so Buffalo does not need to rush a potential move with him.

Tuch is in the middle of a solid season with the Sabres, as he has recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points in 30 games. Byram, on the other hand, has posted six goals, 13 points, and a minus-11 rating in 30 games.

Ultimately, if the Sabres do not jump up in the standings and continue to struggle, it would be understandable if we see Tuch and/or Byram get dealt before the deadline passes.