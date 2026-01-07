NHL Rumors: 2 Big Sabres On New Trade Board

Two Buffalo Sabres are continuing to create chatter as potential trade candidates.

In his most recent trade board for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin included Buffalo Sabres players Alex Tuch and Owen Power.

Tuch was among the players in Larkin's "Names to keep an eye on" tier. It is understandable, as the big winger has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the season due to his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status.

If the Sabres do not sign Tuch to a contract extension by the deadline, it will be interesting to see what they do with the star winger. They could keep him around without a contract extension if they are still in the playoff hunt, but they also could run the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer, which would certainly be bad news.

As for Power, Larkin had the 2021 first-overall pick in the "Big names, blockbuster potential, but too soon" tier. Any trade centering around Power would certainly be notable, as he is still just 23 years old and has the potential to get better.

Yet, at the same time, Power could be an excellent trade chip for the Sabres to use if they want to make a big upgrade elsewhere on their roster. The Sabres also have other left-shot defensemen like Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram, and Mattias Samuelsson, which makes things more interesting.

It will be interesting to see what the Sabres end up doing with Tuch and Power this season. If they parted ways with either one of them, it would undoubtedly be a big deal.