NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Sabres' Alex Tuch

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough start to the 2025-26 season, as they have a 9-10-4 record and are at the bottom of the NHL standings. If they do not turn things around soon, they very well could end up being sellers again this season.

Alex Tuch is the most notable Sabres forward creating chatter in the rumor mill due to his unrestricted free agent (UFA) status. While it is possible that the Sabres will keep him around, he will be a player to watch if he still does not have one near the trade deadline.

Due to this, let's look at three teams that could be fits for Tuch if the Sabres end up shopping him.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have long been linked to Tuch, and it would not be surprising in the slightest if they made a big push for him if they are still in the playoff hunt near the deadline. The Bruins need another top-six winger badly, and Tuch would fit perfectly at their second-line right wing spot.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning should be on the hunt for another top-six right winger, so they could be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to Tuch. Like with the Bruins, the Lightning have been linked to Tuch before, and it makes sense when looking at their current group. If the Bolts added Tuch, it would only make them an even better team.

Minnesota Wild

Could the Wild look to bring Tuch back? It would be understandable if they did. The Wild need another impactful scorer in their top six, so a potential reunion with Tuch could very well interest them.