3 Buffalo Sabres Trade Candidates After GM Change

The Buffalo Sabres made a major change on Dec. 15, as they fired Kevyn Adams as their general manager and hired Jarmo Kekalainen as his replacement. Adams had been on the hot seat due to the Sabres' struggles, and now Kekalainen will look to get things back on track for Buffalo.

Yet, given how this season has gone, more changes should be on the way for the Sabres. This is especially the case when it comes to their roster, as they are currently at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.

Due to this, let's look at three Sabres who could be traded this season after the GM change.

Alex Tuch

The Sabres' biggest trade candidate right now is pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward Alex Tuch. If the star winger still does not have a contract extension by the trade deadline and the Sabres do not have a playoff spot, the Sabres could end up trading him. This is especially so when noting that he has the potential to get them a big return.

Bowen Byram

Bowen Byram is another notable Sabre to keep an eye on this season as a trade candidate. The left-shot defenseman was a very popular name in the rumor mill this past summer, and it has carried over to this campaign even after he signed a two-year contract with the Sabres during the off-season. The Sabres have a ton of left-shot defenseman, and Byram could be used to improve their roster elsewhere.

Alex Lyon

Alex Lyon is another Sabre who should be watched as a trade candidate. He has already generated interest this season, and he could be a good trade chip for the Sabres to flip. With the Sabres having Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Colten Ellis, and Devon Levi, Lyon could be expendable if the right offer comes along.