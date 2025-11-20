NHL Rumors: 3 Sabres Trade Candidates If They Sell

The Buffalo Sabres are struggling early on this season, as they are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. If they do not bounce back, they very well could end up being sellers yet again this season.

If the Sabres do end up being sellers, these three players could be trade candidates to watch.

Alex Tuch

If the Sabres do not get things back on track, Tuch will be a big-time trade candidate to watch if he still does not have a contract extension as we get closer to the deadline. He would have the potential to get the Sabres a serious return in a potential trade, as contenders are always on the hunt for top-six scoring wingers with size.

In 20 games so far this season, Tuch has posted seven goals, 16 points, and a plus-1 rating.

Bowen Byram

Byram was a very popular player in the rumor this summer, but he ended up staying put after signing a two-year contract extension with the Sabres. Yet, with Byram's new deal being short-term, he could be another player to watch if the Sabres continue to struggle. He would be a very popular target for teams looking for help on the left side of their defense.

Byram has appeared in 20 games so far this season, where he has posted three goals, nine points, and 26 blocks.

Beck Malenstyn

Playoff teams often target gritty forwards near the deadline, so Malenstyn could be an under-the-radar trade candidate for the Sabres. He is a pending UFA and could be a decent rental for a team looking to add more bite. In 19 games this season, he has recorded one goal, one assist, and 64 hits.