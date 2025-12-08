NHL Rumors: 3 Trade Fits For Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

In a recent article for The Hockey News Buffalo Sabres, Adam Proteau argued that the Sabres should trade Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen due to their goalie surplus.

If the Sabres do officially shop Luukkonen this season, he could be a very popular target for teams looking to improve between the pipes. Due to this, let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for Luukkonen if he becomes available this season.

Edmonton Oilers

It is not a secret that the Oilers could use some serious help in net. Because of this, it would be understandable if they had a goalie like Luukkonen on their radar. If they brought him in, he could take away some pressure from Oilers starter Stuart Skinner and form a nice tandem with him. The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta also noted the Oilers as a potential suitor for Luukkonen.

Montreal Canadiens

Pagnotta also recently mentioned the Canadiens as a possible suitor for Luukkonen. When looking at their group, Luukkonen could be a nice fit on their roster. Samuel Montembeault is having a nightmare season for the Habs, as evidenced by his 5-6-1 record, 3.61 goals-against average, and .861 save percentage. With this, perhaps the Canadiens could look to make a change between the pipes and bring in a goalie like Luukkonen.

Philadelphia Flyers

Dan Vladar has been a solid pickup for the Flyers this season, but Samuel Ersson has struggled big time for Philly. In 10 games for the Flyers this season, Ersson has a .871 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average. Thus, it would make sense if the Flyers wanted to get an upgrade from Ersson and bring in a goalie like UPL to form a tandem with Vladar.