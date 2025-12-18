NHL Rumors: Sabres Blueliner Could Be Big Trade Chip

A new era is officially here for the Buffalo Sabres with the hiring of new general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

Kekalainen will now have the challenging task of trying to get the Sabres to finally take that next step and get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.

The Sabres have been having a tough start to the season. At the time of this writing, they are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-14-4 record and 32 points. With this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if Kekalainen looked to make some changes to the club's roster this season.

When looking at the Sabres' roster, defenseman Bowen Byram has the potential to be a very good trade chip for the Buffalo to dangle to try to improve their roster elsewhere.

Byram is no stranger to the rumor mill, as he was one of the NHL's most talked-about trade candidates during the summer. While he ended up re-signing with the Sabres for two years, he also has the potential to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2027. Thus, it is fair to wonder if he could be a player the Sabres are open to moving if the right offer comes along.

Byram would have the potential to get the Sabres a very nice return, as he is a 24-year-old top-four defenseman. With this, he could be a popular target for teams looking to upgrade their blueline on the left side.

In 32 games so far this season, Byram has posted six goals, seven assists, 13 points, and 40 blocks.