NHL Rumors: Sabres Eyeing Next Big Move With Star

The Sabres made a massive move over the weekend, as they fired Kevyn Adams as their general manager and replaced him with Jarmo Kekalainen.

Now, after being hired as the new GM of the Sabres, Kekalainen is looking to make the club's next big move.

During the latest episode of TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported that Kekalainen wants to resume contract extension talks with Sabres star forward Alex Tuch.

"Kekalainen absolutely wants to get those talks going back on track with Tuch," LeBrun said. "My understanding is that the Sabres weren't willing to go to double digits on the AAV, which is why those talks had fizzled, so we'll see if Kekalainen can get this guy signed."

Hearing that Kekalainen is going to work to re-sign Tuch is not surprising. Tuch is one of the Sabres' most important forwards, and it would be huge if the Sabres were able to get him to stick around in Buffalo.

Yet, with Tuch being one of the top pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) left, there is no question that the Sabres are going to need to send him a very big offer if they hope to get him successfully signed. This is especially so when noting that Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe, who is a prime comparable to Tuch, landed an eight-year, $85 million contract extension with the Pacific Division club back in November.

It will be interesting to see what happens between Tuch and the Sabres from here. In 31 games this season, he has posted 11 goals, 17 assists, and 28 points.