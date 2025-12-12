NHL Rumors: Sabres Goalie Is Sneaky Trade Candidate

The Buffalo Sabres have had a shaky 2025-26 season, and it has already led to multiple of their players being discussed as trade candidates. A few Sabres who have been brought up as potential trade candidates include Alex Tuch, Bowen Byram, and Ukko-Pekkka Luukkonen.

However, if the Sabres end up being sellers this season, they could have an under-the-radar trade candidate to watch: goaltender Alex Lyon.

The Sabres are currently full of goaltenders, as they have Luukkonen, Lyon, and Colten Ellis on their NHL roster. They also have a notable goalie prospect in Devon Levi in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. With this, it certainly seems possible that the Sabres could part ways with a goalie before the season is over.

While Luukkonen's name has come up as a trade candidate, his $4.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season could make him a hard player to move. Lyon, on the other hand, could be a valuable trade chip for the Sabres as he is a solid backup with an affordable $1.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. This could lead to teams calling who are looking for help between the pipes.

In 16 games so far this season with the Sabres, Lyon has recorded a 5-6-3 record, a 3.13 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage. Overall, he has been solid for the Sabres, and this could lead to him generating some interest.