NHL Rumors: Sabres Star Included On New Trade Board

The Buffalo Sabres are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-8-4 record and 18 points. This is certainly not the kind of start the Sabres wanted to have, especially when noting that they are aiming to snap their 14-year playoff drought.

Now, with the Sabres off to a shaky start to the season, one of their top players is continuing to create chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate: forward Alex Tuch.

Tuch, who is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), was given the No. 3 spot on Chris Johnston's latest NHL trade board for The Athletic.

"He’s the kind of player it makes sense to keep around long-term, but he’s also too valuable to potentially lose for nothing, especially if the Sabres aren’t firmly in the playoff race come the trade deadline," Johnston wrote about Tuch.

This is not the first time that Tuch has been discussed as a trade candidate, and it likely won't be the last. With the star forward being a pending UFA, he should get a lot of interest around the NHL if he does not have a contract extension signed with the Sabres once we get closer to the deadline.

Tuch is once again having a strong season with the Sabres, too, as he has posted seven goals, nine assists, 16 points, and a plus-2 rating in 19 games. This is after he had 36 goals, 31 assists, and 67 points in 82 games this past season with the Sabres. With numbers like these, he would be a big-time addition for a playoff team looking to improve their top six.