NHL Rumors: Sabres Star Lands On New Trade Board

Buffalo Sabres star forward Alex Tuch has been in the rumor mill as of late. It is understandable that there have been questions about Tuch's future in Buffalo, as he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Now, Tuch has been ranked at the No. 4 spot on NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest NHL trade candidates list for The Athletic.

"He’s the kind of player they’ll be looking to keep around long term, but he’s also too valuable to potentially lose for nothing, especially if they aren’t firmly in the playoff race come the trade deadline," Johnston wrote about Tuch.

Getting Tuch signed to a contract extension would be great for the Sabres, as he is one of their best forwards and top leaders. This is especially so when noting that he scored 36 goals in two out of his previous three seasons and also recorded 79 points in 74 games with Buffalo in 2022-23. In addition, he would be a very difficult player for the Sabres to replace, as he is impactful both offensively and on the penalty kill because of his defensive play.

Yet, if Tuch is not signed to a contract extension by the deadline, the Sabres could land a very good return for him if they decided to move him. Contenders are always willing to give up a lot for big top-six wingers who provide a bit of everything. Furthermore, Tuch has a bargain $4.75 million cap hit, which should only add to his trade value in a big way.

Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see what happens between the Sabres and Tuch. It would be excellent if they got him signed to a contract extension during the season, but if not, they will have a decision to make.