NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres' Alex Tuch Linked To 2 Teams

Buffalo Sabres winger Alex Tuch is undoubtedly a big player to keep an eye on this season. The 29-year-old forward is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the Sabres will work hard to get him signed to a contract extension before the trade deadline gets here.

Yet, with Tuch still being a UFA, he is already generating trade interest early on this season. According to RG's James Murphy, a source informed him that a few teams have expressed trade interest in Tuch, including the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.

"Buffalo is listening on Alex Tuch," Murphy's source said. "From what I know, the Bruins and Oilers have inquired, along with a couple of other teams."

The Bruins are currently having a tough start to the season, as their 3-5-0 record shows. Due to this and their clear need for a top-six winger, it is easy to understand why they are reportedly interested in a player like Tuch. Yet, unless they turn things around dramatically or Tuch is open to a contract extension with the Bruins, Boston might not be the best landing spot for him.

As for the Oilers, scoring has been a bit of an issue for them this season, as they have just 18 goals in seven games. Thus, it makes sense that they have their eye on a player coming off a 36-goal season like Tuch. Furthermore, Tuch could thrive playing on a line with Oilers superstar Connor McDavid if acquired. With the Oilers being legitimate contenders, Tuch would be a big-time rental for them to bring in.

While Tuch is generating interest, the Sabres' goal should be to continue to try to get him extended before they truly consider trading him. It is very early in the season, and the 6-foot-4 winger is a huge part of the Sabres' roster. Thus, it would be great if they extended him, but time will tell what happens on that front.