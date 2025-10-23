NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres Eyeing Interesting Blue Jackets Forward

The Buffalo Sabres have had mixed results early on this season. At this point of the campaign, the Sabres have a 3-4-0 record and are fifth in the Atlantic Division standings. With the Sabres looking to snap their 14-year playoff drought this season, they will be looking to be more consistent as the year rolls on.

With the Sabres looking to get better, they are now being connected to a notable trade candidate.

During the most recent episode of TSN's Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Sabres are one of the teams that have expressed interest in Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov.

"Among the teams that we believe have checked in with Columbus on him include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit, Florida, Buffalo, and certainly given what I just said, for sure the Flames," LeBrun said about Chinakhov.

Hearing that the Sabres have their eye on Chinakhov is not necessarily surprising. It is no secret that they could use another skilled winger, and Chinakhov is certainly an interesting one. The former first-round pick has shown signs of promise early on during his career, and at just 24 years old, he still has the potential to improve further.

Chinakhov's best season in the NHL was during the 2023-24 campaign, as he recorded career highs with 16 goals, 13 assists, and 29 points in 53 games. He then followed that up with seven goals and 15 points in 30 games this past campaign with the Blue Jackets.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Sabres' interest in Chinakhov leads to them bringing him to Buffalo. He would have the potential to provide their forward group with a boost and could benefit from a bigger role with the Sabres.