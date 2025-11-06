NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres Looking To Move Goalie

Back in September, the Buffalo Sabres signed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

Georgiev did not make the Sabres' NHL roster out of training camp and was placed on waivers before joining their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In two games this season with Rochester so far, he has recorded a 0-2-0 record, a .896 save percentage, and a 3.57 goals-against average.

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Colten Ellis, and Devon Levi all being ahead of Georgiev on the Sabres' depth chart, the fit just has not been there.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Sabres are looking to move Georgiev.

"They are trying to find a new home for Alexandar Georgiev," Friedman wrote in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

Teams in need of some goalie depth could consider pursuing Georgiev when noting that he has a low cap hit. Yet, he also just had a tough 2024-25 season split between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, posting a 15-26-4 record, a .875 save percentage, and a 3.71 goals-against average.

In 303 career NHL games split between the New York Rangers, Avalanche, and Sharks, Georgiev has recorded a 151-108-26 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 2.99 goals-against average. He was also an NHL All-Star in 2023-24.