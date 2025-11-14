NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres Star Should Be Very Popular Target

The Buffalo Sabres are continuing to struggle big time, as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a 6-3 final score in their last game on Nov. 13. With this, the Sabres are now sporting a five-game losing streak and have a 5-8-4 record on the season. They are also at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.

With the Sabres looking to snap their 14-year playoff drought, having a start like this to the season is undoubtedly concerning. The clock is ticking for them turn their season around, but things are undoubtedly looking bleak right now.

Given the way this season is going for the Sabres, it is very likely that teams are already keeping an eye on Buffalo star winger Alex Tuch. The pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) is exactly the kind of player that contenders love to add, and he should generate a ton of interest if the Sabres do not improve and he still does not have a contract extension near the deadline.

While the Sabres are having a bad start to the year, Tuch is not. In 17 games this season, the 2014 first-round pick has recorded six goals, nine assists, 15 points, and an even plus/minus rating. With this, he is certainly chipping in offensively for the Sabres.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Sabres and Tuch, but interest in his services should be very high as the season carries on.