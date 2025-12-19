NHL Trade Rumors: Should Sabres Target Skilled Flyers Forward?

With the Buffalo Sabres struggling again this season, they should be open to the idea of shaking up their roster. When looking at their current group, it is fair to argue that they could use another skilled forward.

Yet, with the Sabres being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings right now, they should not be looking to bring in rentals. Instead, their targets should be players who have multiple years left on their deals and can make a long-term impact for them.

When looking at trade candidates with term, one player who stands out as a potential fit for the Sabres is Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett.

Tippett would be far more than just a rental for the Sabres if acquires, as he has a $6.2 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32. With this, he would have the potential to be a big part of the Sabres' roster for a long time if acquired.

If the Sabres landed Tippett from the Flyers, they would be getting a 26-year-old forward who would slot nicely in their top nine and on their power play. The 2017 first-round pick has appeared in 32 games so far this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points. He also scored at least 20 goals in each of his previous three seasons, including a career-high 28 goals in 2023-24.

With all of this, Tippett could be a very interesting player for the Sabres to add if the Flyers make him available near the trade deadline.