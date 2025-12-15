NHL Rumors: 2 Potential Trade Fits For Sabres' Alex Lyon

The Buffalo Sabres have too many goaltenders right now. Due to this, goalie Alex Lyon has been creating some chatter as a potential trade candidate.

Lyon signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Sabres this off-season and has had a solid start to his Buffalo tenure. In 17 games so far this season, he has posted a 6-6-1 record, a .905 save percentage, a 2.99 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Yet, with the Sabres also having Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Colten Ellis, and prospect Devon Levi, it could make sense for them to listen to offers on Lyon.

Due to this, let's take a look at two clubs that could be solid landing spots for Lyon if the Sabres elect to shop him this season.

Edmonton Oilers

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers were interested in Lyon before they acquired goalie Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the Oilers went with Jarry, it is certainly fair to wonder if they could still make a push for Lyon near the deadline.

If the Oilers acquired Lyon, he would be a big upgrade for their backup spot over Calvin Pickard, who has a .851 save percentage in 11 games this season. With this, perhaps the Oilers could be interested in having Jarry and Lyon as their one-two punch between the pipes.

Philadelphia Flyers

A reunion between the Flyers and Lyon could be interesting to see. While free-agent signing Dan Vladar has been performing well for Philly, Sam Ersson has struggled big time, as evidenced by his .870 save percentage in 11 games this season.

If Ersson continues to struggle like this, perhaps that could spark the Flyers to look to add another goalie like Lyon to their depth. This is especially so if the Flyers remain in the playoff hunt as the season rolls on.