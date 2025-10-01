Power’s Absence Further Depleting Sabres Defense

The Buffalo Sabres practiced at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, and while the club got back center Jiri Kulich after he sat out for a week with a muscle tweak, the club was still without four regulars, as defenseman Owen Power joined forward Jordan Greenway, and defensemen Bowen Byram and Mattias Samuelsson on the sidelines.

"Owen just strained something yesterday, and so we held them out today," Ruff said.

Power was described as being day-to-day, but it is in question whether the Sabres will risk putting him in the lineup for the first of their final home-and-home preseason games against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Byram was injured in the Sabres 5-2 victory over Detroit on Saturday and has not practiced the last two days, but did skate prior to practice according to Ruff.

Kulich and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play on Wednesday, although it is not certain that the Sabres goalie will play the entire game since it is his first action of the season. Greenway has not taken part in any camp workouts after he suffered an recurrence of the mid-body injury that he had surgically repaired over the summer, but has started to ramp up his work on the ice.

"(Jordan) skated at Harborcenter. He's progressing nicely and (it's) just probably a short period of time before he joins us in practice." Ruff said. "(We're) just trying to do the right thing, but he's feeling good."

Without Power or Byram, the Sabres top pairing at practice was Rasmus Dahlin and Michael Kesselring, Ryan Johnson partnered with Conor Timmins, and 2025 first-rounder Radim Mrtka partnered with Vsevolod Komarov.

