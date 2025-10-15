Pressure Mounting On Winless Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to get in the win column for the first time when they face the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center, but after starting off the season 0-3 and scoring only two goals, the pressure is building on upper echelon of the Sabres organization, something that only victories will alleviate.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman earlier in the week in the wake of the Sabres slow start and the catastrophic injury to center Josh Norris hinted that the club could be entering dangerous territory regarding the future of some of Buffalo’s core group. Friedman said that it’s basically known that both forward Tage Thompson and team captain Rasmus Dahlin have indicated that things with the club have to get better and that signs of improvement have to be seen this season.

The future of winger Alex Tuch and his re-signing in Buffalo may also be linked to the Sabres being competitive this season. The Syracuse, NY native turns 30 next May, and is likely looking for an eight-year deal from the club. If they continue to struggle. Tuch’s name could become front and center in trade chatter leading into the trade deadline, based on how other pending unrestricted free agents like Kirill Kaprizov, and Kyle Connor have dropped off the board, Tuch, Los Angeles winger Adrian Kempe, and Rangers winger Artemi Panarin could be the biggest targets on the rental market before the March 6 deadline.

Injuries have conspired against the Sabres. In addition to Norris, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, defenseman Michael Kesselring, and wingers Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson have been unavailable. The club also has not been served well by a home-heavy October schedule, with six of their first eight games at KBC.

A shutout loss to the NY Rangers and a listless 3-1 loss to Coloradio on Monday have ramped up the discontent of the fan base, with booing, chants for GM Kevyn Adams to be fired, and a jersey being thrown on the ice as obvious signs of frustration. The fate of Adams could already be sealed, but could rest on how the Sabres respond this week with home games against Ottawa and Florida.

