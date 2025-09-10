Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Luke Evangelista

The Buffalo Sabres should be in the market for an impact top-six forward after dealing winger JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth for defenseman Michael Kesselring and winger Josh Doan. The opening weeks of free agency did not provide GM Kevyn Adams with an opportunity to replace Peterka’s production, and with the two-year deal signed last month with defenseman Bowen Byram, Adams will have to try to acquire a scoring forward with younger players, prospects, and/or draft picks. With just a few weeks before training camp, the odds are that an addition like that will have to happen during the season.

Nashville forward Luke Evangelista is in a similar predicament to Peterka prior to the trade in June. Selected eight picks after the former Sabre in 2020, the 23-year-old winger was a scoring star with the London Knights in 2022, and after half a season in the AHL, jumped up to the NHL at 21 years old. He scored 16 goals in his first full season with the Preds two years ago, but as with most things in Music City, the young winger regressed last season in the final year of his entry-level contract, scoring 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 68 games.

Evangelista has still not signed a deal with the Predators, who went on a wild spending spree last summer with the signings of Steven Stamkos, Brady Skjei, and Jonathan Marchessault, but this recent offseason, they were more conservative, adding blueliners Nick Perbix and Nic Hague. Based on his past two seasons, the Sabres could sign the Toronto native to a two-year bridge deal, similar to what Jack Quinn agreed to, to see if he can take a step forward and into a top-six role.

What Would It Cost?

The Predators are loaded with draft capital over the next two seasons, and would likely be looking for a player who could step into the NHL in place of Evangelista. Adams could be attracted to the winger as an acquisition, as he is four years away from hitting unrestricted free agency and would likely cost at or below the $3.375 million AAV that Quinn signed for early in the summer. A player such as Isak Rosen, looking for a clearer avenue to the NHL, might make sense for both clubs. .

