Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Teuvo Teravainen





The Buffalo Sabres should be in the market for an impact top-six forward after dealing winger JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth for defenseman Michael Kesselring and winger Josh Doan. The opening weeks of free agency did not provide GM Kevyn Adams with an opportunity to replace Peterka’s production, and with the two-year deal signed last month with defenseman Bowen Byram, Adams will have to try to acquire a scoring forward with younger players, prospects, and/or draft picks. With just over a month before training camp, the odds are that an addition like that will have to happen during the season.

Winger Teuvo Teravainen is an 11-year NHL veteran, who was a 2012 first round pick of the Blackhawks, spent his first three seasons in Chicago, was dealt to Carolina in 2016, and spent the next seven seasons with the Hurricanes, where he scored over 20 goals four times. Last season, he re-signed with the Hawks as a free agent on a three-year, $16.2 million deal, and was third in scoring with 58 points, but the Hawks attempt to build a veteran support group around Connor Bedard was a dramatic failure.

Teravainen is 30 and has two years remaining on his current deal, both of which are factors in whether the Hawks will move him. It is hard to believe in their current state that the Hawks are going to be a playoff contender in the next two years. GM Kyle Davidson or his successor may be looking at a complete reset if the club continues to struggle and could be willing to move out Teravainen while he still can garner a good return, but his 8-team no trade clause may complicate matters.

What Would It Cost?

Adams would definitely be attracted by a veteran with years remaining on his deal, especially with the cap going up significantly and Teravainen locked in at a $5.4 million AAV. The fact that Teravainen plays the same position as Peterka would potentially increase the odds of interest on the Sabres part. The Hawks are loaded with draft capital, so it is likely that they would prefer a player with some NHL experience or a prospect close to being ready to make the jump. That would mean names like Zach Benson, Devon Levi, Noah Ostlund, or Konsta Helenius.

