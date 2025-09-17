Sabres 2025-26 Player Expectations: Fourth-Liner Malenstyn May Be Entering Final Season In Buffalo

We’re almost at the start of the NHL’s 2025-26 regular season, and on THN.com’s Buffalo Sabres site, we’re nearing the conclusion of our exclusive player-by-player series in which we break down the expectations for each Sabres player this coming season.

We’ve already made our way through Buffalo’s goaltenders, blueliners, and the grand majority of the Sabres’ top-four lines of forwards. And in today’s file, we’re analyzing the expectations for right winger Beck Malenstyn, a player who is firmly entrenched on Buffalo’s fourth line. Malenstyn may even be in danger of losing his job as an everyday NHL player.

But let’s get down to all the notable information about Malenstyn, then harbor an educated guess about what’s most likely to be ahead for the 27-year-old in ‘25-26:

Player Name: Beck Malenstyn

Position: Left Winger

Age: 27

2024-25 Key Statistics: 76 games, four goals, 10 points, 10:32 average time on ice

2025-26 Salary: $1.35 million

2025-26 Expectations: As you can see by Malenstyn’s individual numbers, he’s not a threat to go on a point-producing spree anytime soon. Malenstyn is almost the dictionary definition of what NHL management members want out of a fourth-line forward: he’s physical – he led all Sabres forwards with 191 hits last year – and he’s big at 6-foot-3 and can give you some decent minutes on defense. Other than that, you’re likely to come away disappointed with Malenstyn, who barely got to double-digits in points in his first year as a Sabre.

We’re not saying Malenstyn isn’t an NHLer, but in an era when every salary cap dollar saved is a dollar you can spend on a difference-maker, you can probably find young players on entry-level contracts making about a half-million less than Malenstyn makes to do the same job. Remember, this is a player who averaged 10-and-a-half minutes per game. We're obviously not talking about someone who is out there in crucial situations.

And given that this is Year 2 of Malenstyn’s two-year contract, we wouldn’t expect an announcement of a contract extension for him anytime soon. Indeed, with younger Sabres pushing up against him in Buffalo’s depth chart – players like first-year Sabres winger Josh Doan, and any one of Buffalo’s small army of young players -- seeking an opportunity to show what they’re made of.

For better or worse, we know what Malenstyn is made of. He’s an honest player, and one who can drop down, block shots and kill penalties for you. But he’s being relatively well-compensated as a fourth-liner, so he’s going to start the year on a line with right winger Justin Danforth and center Peyton Krebs.

Krebs still has some ceiling as an NHLer, and if he can come out of the gate thriving, Malenstyn’s individual numbers could get a boost. But otherwise, we can’t expect Malenstyn to be the catalyst for a surge in the offense generated by Buffalo’s fourth line.

Malenstyn may depart the Sabres at the end of this season, or sooner. He could be used as salary cap ballast to make an in-season trade work under Buffalo’s financial picture. But it’s difficult to envision Malenstyn as a long-term piece of the puzzle in Western New York.

The bottom line -- there are many players on Malenstyn’s level, and even if the Sabres appreciate what he does, that means constant change is likely in the cards for him, and a new employer for him at this time next year. But he still has time to ensure he stays in Buffalo beyond this coming year.