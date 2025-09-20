Sabres 2025-26 Player Expectations: Will Fourth-Liner Kozak Assert Himself As A Full-Time NHLer?

The NHL’s 2025-26 regular season is just about here, and on THN.com’s Buffalo Sabres site, we’re almost done with our player-by-player series in which we analyze expectations for each Buffalo player this coming season.

We’ve moved through Buffalo’s goalies, blueliners, and most of the top-four lines of forwards. And in this file, we’re examining the expectations for right forward Tyson Kozak. The 22-year-old only broke into the NHL this past season, so Sabres fans should be cautious in what they expect him to do in ‘25-26. But let’s get to our breakdown of what Kozak can be counted on to deliver this year:

Player Name: Tyson Kozak

Position: Center

Age: 22

2024-25 Key Statistics: 21 games, three goals, five points, 10:29 average time on ice

2025-26 Salary: $775,000

2025-26 Expectations: Kozak was a seventh-round pick (193rd overall) in 2021, so it’s a minor miracle and a major credit to him that he’s risen through the ranks and is likely to start the season on Buffalo’s NHL roster. He’s spent the majority of the past two seasons with the Sabres’ American League affiliate in Rochester, N.Y., averaging 42 games, six goals and 12 points per season. So this is not someone who is suddenly going to experience a points surge at the NHL level.

While Kozak will probably be in the press box as a healthy scratch, an injury, trade or underperforming player will open up a spot for Kozak to be a night-in, night-out player for Buffalo. And yes, there’s still a possibility he’s sent back to Rochester this year.

Certainly, Kozak’s modest salary this season – he’s actually taking a pay cut on a three-year contract – makes him easier for Buffalo’s management to keep around at the NHL level. But imagining he’s any more than a fourth-liner is imagining that many things will have to go wrong for the players above Kozak on the Sabres’ depth chart.

Kozak barely got 10 minutes a night from Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff last season, so it’s difficult to envision that number suddenly surges to even 14 or 15 minutes a night is a serious stretch. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Kozak isn’t going to be a physical menace or a net-front presence for the Sabres. He’s got Father Time on his side right now, but that doesn’t mean he’lll be a needle-mover in any regard.

The Sabres have more than their share of fourth-line talents and young prospects, so the competition Kozak is facing is going to challenge him to either step up or step out of the way. He’s likely to get opportunities to prove himself a capable NHLer, but Kozak is on the clock at the same time. He needs to assert himself as being worthy of playing in hockey’s top league, or he’ll be an AHLer for many years to come.