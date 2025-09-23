Sabres 2025-26 Player Expectations: Will We See A Major Improvement In Play From New First-Line Winger Benson?

We’ve nearly made it to the start of the NHL’s 2025-26 regular season, and here on THN.com’s Buffalo Sabres site, we’ve worked our way through our player-by-player series in which we analyze expectations for each Buffalo player this coming year.

We’ve moved through Buffalo’s players at all positions. And in this file, we’re wrapping up the series with an examination of winger Zach Benson. The 20-year-old has been consistent in his first two NHL seasons, but as we’ll explore below, more is going to be asked of him in ‘25-26.

That said, let’s move on to our breakdown of Benson and what’s fair to expect from him this year:

Player Name: Zach Benson

Position: Left Wing

Age: 20

2024-25 Key Statistics: 75 games, 10 goals, 28 points, 14:49 average time on ice

2025-26 Salary: $950,000

2025-26 Expectations: If there’s one thing you can’t fault Benson for, it’s consistency. In his first year in the NHL, Benson played 71 games and generated 11 goals and 30 points while averaging 14:31 of ice time; in his second year, Benson slightly regressed, putting up 10 goals and 28 points while averaging 14:49 of ice time.

To be sure, those aren’t horrible numbers for a secondary scorer on the fourth line. But Benson is currently slotted in as Buffalo’s first-line left winger. And that means expectations on Benson this season are going to rise significantly.

Earning slightly less than $1-million per-season, Benson could prove to be a great bargain, even if he fails to live up to the standard associated with being selected 13th-overall by the Sabres in 2023. He’s entering a contract season, but Benson showed enough last season to be given a bigger opportunity by coach Lindy Ruff. And Benson’s doggedness on the puck could be just what projected top-liners Tage Thompson and Josh Norris need to thrive and generate sufficient offense to win games.

Benson had to make a huge jump from the Western League to the NHL in 2023, but he stuck the landing because of his hockey instincts and determination. Now comes the harder part for him – establishing himself as a top-six forward and one who deserves a major raise when he becomes an RFA next summer.

Benson will be playing with above-average talent in center Norris and right-winger Tage Thompson to start the season, and he needs to respond with an above-average performance. Buffalo has a slew of young wingers they could turn to as an alternative to Benson if he doesn’t do well out of the gate, so Benson’s opportunities could fall off a cliff if he doesn’t produce.

Benson is now in his third NHL season, and although he still isn’t old enough to drink in many NHL areas, the pressure on him is going to be intense. The Sabres clearly have to see something promising in him as a developing young player that should get first-line time. But the catch is that promise has to be realized.

Otherwise, Benson is going to be the latest in a long list of players who couldn’t make it work in Buffalo.