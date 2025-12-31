Sabres Announce Rough Alex Lyon Injury News

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff has announced that goaltender Alex Lyon has left the team's road trip and will miss "a bit of time" due to a lower-body injury.

This is certainly tough news for the Sabres, as Lyon has been playing some strong hockey for the Atlantic Division club this season. In 21 games so far this campaign with the Sabres, he has recorded a 10-6-3 record, a .906 save percentage, a .906 save percentage, and one shutout.

Lyon has also been a major reason for the Sabres' ongoing nine-game winning streak, as he has won each of his last seven starts during it. With this, there is no question that the Sabres are going to miss him while he is out.

While Lyon is set to miss time, the Sabres also announced that goaltender Colten Ellis has been activated off of injured reserve after being in concussion protocol. With this, the Sabres will be relying on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Ellis while Lyon is out with his injury.

The Sabres signed Lyon to a two-year, $3 million contract during the 2025 NHL off-season. This was after he had a 14-9-1 record, a .896 save percentage, and a 2.81 goals-against average in 30 games for the Detroit Red Wings in 2024-25.