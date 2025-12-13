Sabres Call Up First-Rounder & Send Forward Down To AHL

The Buffalo Sabres have made some roster moves.

The Sabres have announced that they have called up forward Noah Ostlund from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. The Sabres also shared that they have assigned forward Trevor Kuntar back to Rochester.

Ostlund has played in 20 games so far this season with the Sabres, where he has recorded three goals, three assists, 12 blocks, and a plus-1 rating. Down in the AHL with Rochester this season, he has recorded three goals, seven assists, and 10 points in seven games.

With Ostlund being a former first-round pick and one of the Sabres' most promising prospects, fans will naturally be keeping a close eye on him during his latest call-up.

Kuntar, on the other hand, just made his NHL debut during the Sabres' Dec. 11 contest against the Vancouver Canucks after landing an NHL deal with Buffalo earlier this week. During his debut, Kuntar recorded one hit and a minus-1 rating in 5:12 of ice time.

Down in the AHL this season with the Amerks, Kuntar has posted nine goals, four assists, 13 points, and 43 penalty minutes in 24 games.