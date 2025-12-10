Sabres Call Up Red-Hot Prospect From AHL

With Jason Zucker set to miss time due to injury, the Buffalo Sabres have now called up one of their promising forward prospects.

The Sabres have announced that they have recalled winger Isak Rosen from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In addition Rosen was immediately put into the lineup for the Sabres against the Edmonton Oilers.

Seeing Rosen get another chance on the Sabres' roster is not surprising in the slightest. The 2021 first-round pick has been playing excellently down in the AHL with the Amerks this season, as he has posted nine goals, 10 assists, and 19 points in 13 games.

Rosen has also made an impact with the Sabres when called up to their NHL roster this season. In 10 games with the Sabres so far this season, he has recorded three goals, four assists, and seven points. Now, he will be looking to make an impact with the Sabres during his latest call-up to the NHL roster.

In 25 career NHL games over three seasons, Rosen has posted three goals, five assists, and eight points.