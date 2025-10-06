Sabres Considered Longshot To Snap Playoff Drought

In the days leading up to the start of the 2025-26 regular season, various outlets will make predictions on who will win the Stanley Cup or come out of the Eastern Conference to play in the Cup Final. For the Buffalo Sabres, the goal is to make the postseason for the first time since 2011, but according to a pair of prgonosticators, they are a longshot to do so.

In BetMGM’s future odds prognosticating which teams would reach the 90-point plateau necessary to make the postseason, the Sabres ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference at +165. Florida (+5000), Carolina (-3000), Tampa Bay (-1100), New Jersey (-800), Toronto (-750), Washington (-500), Ottawa (-325), NY Rangers (-285), Montreal (-150), Columbus and Detroit (+160) were all ranked ahead of the Sabres, with the NY Islanders, Philadelphia (+210), Boston (+325), and Pittsburgh (+500) behind them.

Since resuming an 82-game schedule after COVID, the final Eastern Conference wild card spot has been 91 or 92 points. In another prediction of their chances, Moneypuck had the Sabres with a 38.3% chance of making the playoffs, 10th in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo’s chances would seemingly rely on a number of factors going right and avoiding injuries to key players, but the injury bug has already been prevelant in training camp.

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, defenseman Michael Kesselring, and forward Jordan Greenway may start the season on injured reserve, with Luukkonen’s injury being the most concerning. The 26-year-old goalie has played more than 50 games the last two seasons, but suffered a nagging lower-body injury prior to training camp and missed the first week of practices. The Sabres starter played one period against Pittsburgh last Wednesday before being pulled for precautionary reasons, due to a different lower body injury.

Luukkonen’s absence will have the Sabres starting the season with Alex Lyon as their defacto starter and Alexandar Georgiev as the backup.

