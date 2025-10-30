Sabres Exciting Prospect Just Keeps Dominating

Buffalo Sabres prospect Isak Rosen is continuing to impress down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans.

During Rochester's Oct. 29 contest against the Belleville Senators, Rosen scored a goal and recorded an assist. With this, Rosen now has five goals, seven assists, and 12 points in eight games so far this season with Rochester.

Rosen having 12 points is undoubtedly notable, as he is now tied with Danton Heinen and Nick Lardis for the most points in the AHL so far this season. Thus, there is no question that the 2021 first-round pick is having a fantastic start to the 2025-26 season.

Rosen is also staying consistent, too, as he is currently on a four-game point streak. During that span, he has recorded two goals and six points for Rochester.

Seeing Rosen putting up offensive numbers like these early on is certainly encouraging. If the young forward keeps having this kind of success, one has to wonder if it could lead to him getting a call-up to the Sabres' roster soon. Time will tell what happens on that front, but it is very clear that the promising prospect is feeling it right now.