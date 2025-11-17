Sabres First-Round Pick Impressing In AHL

Buffalo Sabres prospect Konsta Helenius had a solid first season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans in 2024-25. In 65 games with Rochester this past campaign, the 2024 first-round pick recorded 14 goals, 21 assists, and 35 points.

Now, so far this season with Rochester, Helenius is already showing signs of improvement.

In 16 games this season with the Amerks so far, Helenius has recorded five goals, seven assists, and 12 points. This includes the 19-year-old forward posting a goal and an assist over his last two games with the AHL squad. He has also recorded five points over his last six games with Rochester.

Seeing Helenius putting up solid offensive numbers in the AHL so far this season with Rochester is certainly encouraging. The Sabres will be hoping that the young forward can continue to play well for the AHL squad from here. If he does, it would not be too surprising to see him get a chance on the Sabres' NHL roster this season.

In 81 games with Rochester over two seasons, Helenius has recorded 19 goals, 28 assists, 47 points, 36 penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating.