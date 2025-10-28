Sabres First-Rounder Is Thriving In AHL

With the 14th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres selected forward Konsta Helenius. The hope is that the 19-year-old forward will become a big part of the Sabres' roster later down the road, as there is no question that the youngster has plenty of upside.

Helenius played his first season with the Rochester Americans in 2024-25 and put up some solid numbers. In 65 games with the AHL squad this past campaign, he recorded 14 goals, 21 assists, and 35 points. Now, so far this season, he is already showing signs of clear improvement with Rochester.

In seven games this season with the Amerks, Helenius has recorded four goals and six points. He has been red-hot as of late, however, as he scored three goals and recorded five points over his last two games alone. This included him posting two goals and two assists in Rochester's contest against the Laval Rocket on Oct. 24.

The Sabres will now be hoping that Helenius can continue to put up numbers like these for Rochester as the season goes on. If he does, it would only increase his chances of getting his first chance on the Sabres' roster this campaign.