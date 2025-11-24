Sabres First-Rounder Makes Top Young Players List

The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy recently ranked the top 100 hockey players who are 21 years old or younger.

The Hockey News shared the players ranked from No. 81 to No. 100, and Buffalo Sabres prospect Konstas Helenius made the cut. The 2024 first-round pick was given the No. 99 spot on Kennedy's list.

Helenius is one of the Sabres' most promising youngsters, so it makes sense that he has made this list. The 19-year-old forward is continuing to show signs of improvement down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans and has the potential to become a nice part of the Sabres' roster in the future.

During this past season with Rochester, Helenius recorded 14 goals and 35 points in 65 games. As for this season, the young forward has posted five goals and 15 points in 19 games, so he is starting to see his offense go up a bit in the AHL.

Helenius will now be looking to continue to improve his all-around game in the AHL with Rochester. If he does, it very well could open the door for him to get a look on the Sabres' roster in the near future.