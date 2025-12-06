Sabres' First-Rounder On Big Heater Right Now

The Buffalo Sabres are hoping that prospect Konsta Helenius will be a big part of their future. It is understandable, as the 2024 first-round pick has plenty of potential and skill.

Right now, down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans, Helenius is undoubtedly showing off his good upside.

Helenius is currently having a solid season with Rochester, as he has posted seven goals, 12 assists, and 19 points in 23 games. This is after he recorded 14 goals, 21 assists, and 35 points in 65 games with Rochester this past season. With this, the young forward is showing clear signs of improvement.

However, Helenius is only getting better as this season continues. The 5-foot-11 forward has been on fire as of late, recording three goals and nine points over his last nine games alone. He is also currently on a three-game point streak, where he has posted two goals and two assists over that span.

With the way Helenius is producing offensively right now, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future with the Sabres. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his hot streak from here.