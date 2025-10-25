Sabres First-Rounder On Fire In AHL Right Now

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Buffalo Sabres assigned forward Isak Rosen to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. Now, early on this campaign, Rosen is undoubtedly making an impact with Rochester.

In six games so far this season with Rochester, Rosen currently leads the team with four goals and nine points. He is also showing no signs of slowing down, either, as he has recorded one goal and two assists over his last two games. With this, there is no question that the young forward is feeling it early on with the AHL club.

If Rosen can continue to produce very good offense with Rochester, he undoubtedly would help his case of receiving a call-up to Buffalo's roster. The Sabres are hoping that the 2021 first-round pick can take that next step this season, and right now his play in the AHL should be creating optimism.

Rosen played in 15 games with the Sabres over the last two seasons, where he recorded one assist and four blocks. It will be interesting to see if he gets the chance to improve upon these career NHL stats in the near future with the Sabres.