Sabres First-Rounder Rewarded For Great Month

Buffalo Sabres prospect Isak Rosen had an awesome first month of the season with the Rochester Americans in October. In eight games with the AHL squad, he recorded five goals, seven assists, and 12 points.

Now, he has been rewarded for his great start to the season, as he has been named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for October.

Given how well Rosen started off this season with Rochester, it is certainly understandable that he has landed this honor. When looking at the 2021 first-round pick's offensive numbers, he undoubtedly made a major impact offensively in October for Rochester.

This is not the only good news for Rosen lately. After getting called up to Buffalo's roster, Rosen scored his first career NHL goal in his season debut for the Sabres on Nov. 1 against the Washington Capitals.

Now, Rosen will be looking to continue to show signs of progress as the season carries on.