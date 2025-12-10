Sabres Freefalling Through Standings, But Have Your Say – Is It Time To Blow Things Up In Buffalo?

The Buffalo Sabres lost yet again Monday night in Calgary, falling in a 7-4 blowout to the Flames – one of the worst teams in the NHL The loss cemented Buffalo’s place as the worst team in the Eastern Conference with an 11-14-4 record. The Sabres are now four standings points behind the 14th and 15th-place teams in the East (the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators) – and those two teams have a game in hand on Buffalo.

The future is looking bleak for this Sabres team, and by the time their current road trip ends on Sunday, Buffalo could have its Stanley Cup aspirations all but buried for the 15th straight season. So, the question becomes -- what’s next?

To wit: Is Sabres ownership going to fire GM Kevyn Adams and coach Lindy Ruff, and start over for the umpteenth time? Will whomever is running things take a scalpel to the roster, or will they blow things and look at moving heretofore untouchables?

We’ve already gone on record stating that the Sabres should be ready to trade starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as soon as possible, but what about stars Tage Thompso, Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram and Alex Tuch, does anyone have the right to feel like they deserve to be untouchable? We’re not here to lay Buffalo’s struggles at the feet of any one player, but we’re also not here to absolve anyone of anything, either.

Slumping Sabres Should Be Trading This Goaltender As Soon As Possible

The Buffalo Sabres are at the bottom of the standings yet again, and they need to start making trades. And there's one goalie in particular who they need to deal -- and they need to deal them now.

What do you think? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section. The commenters with the most intriguing trade proposals and thoughts on who is to blame for where Buffalo is in the standings could be used in a future THN.com Sabres column.

But for now, it’s safe to say that Buffalo fans are enraged to the gills. Once again, the Sabres are proving that they don’t know how to win. And because of that fact, it’s time to take away the keys from Adams, and it’s time to make major roster moves to this Buffalo group. There can be no more excuses, only consequence