Sabres Get Bad Injury News About Big Defender

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that defenseman Conor Timmins has suffered a broken leg. In addition, Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff shared that Timmins is expected to be out of action for the next six to eight weeks.

Timmins suffered his injury during the Sabres' Dec. matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. During the contest, he recorded two shots in 16:00 of ice time.

This is certainly tough news for the Sabres, as Timmins is one of their regular defensemen. Now, they will need to adjust to not having him in the lineup while he is sidelined with his broken leg.

Timmins has appeared in 33 games so far this season with the Sabres, where he has recorded zero goals, six assists, 25 hits, and 70 blocks. This is after the 6-foot-3 defenseman had two goals and 15 points in 68 games this past season split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins.