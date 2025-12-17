Sabres Get Great News Ahead Of Flyers Matchup

The Buffalo Sabres are set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 18. The Sabres will be looking to stay hot, as they are entering the matchup against the Flyers with a three-game winning streak.

Now, the Sabres have gotten some very good news ahead of their contest against the Flyers.

According to head coach Lindy Ruff, Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring will be returning to the team's lineup for their game against the Flyers.

Hearing that Kesselring is getting back into the lineup against the Flyers is undoubtedly good news for the Sabres. Kesselring is expected to be an important part of the Sabres' blueline this season, and he should provide them with a nice boost because of it.

Kesselring's most recent appearance for the Sabres was on Nov. 15 against the Detroit Red Wings, so he has been sidelined for awhile. This was also after he missed the beginning portion of the season due to injury. Now, with Kesselring returning to the lineup, he will be aiming to stay healthy from here for the Atlantic Division.

In nine games so far this season with the Sabres, Kesselring has recorded zero points, seven hits, and nine blocks. This is after he set career highs with seven goals, 22 assists, and 29 points in 82 games for Utah this past season.