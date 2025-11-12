Sabres Heading Into Brutal Stretch That Could Bury Their Playoff Hopes

The Buffalo Sabres currently sit in dead-last in the Eastern Conference with a 5-6-4 record. But the worst could be yet to come – and it may be coming this week.

For proof, just look at the Sabres’ schedule. When you do, you’ll see that, over the next six days, Buffalo has four games. And it isn’t as if any of them are against pushover teams.

Indeed, the Sabres start off this punishing stretch of schedule on the road – where three of their next four games will be played – with a showdown Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth. One night later, Buffalo travels to Denver to take on the dominant Colorado Avalanche. Then, on Saturday, the Sabres battle the Red Wings in Detroit. And finally, Buffalo squares off against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Buffalo.

To be sure, the Sabres could come out of this four-game span with four losses. And before they know it, it’ll be the third week of November and Buffalo will be all but buried in the standings. And fat that point, it will be time for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and the team to part ways.

The Mammoth are one of the NHL’s up-and-coming teams. The Avalanche can beat any team in the league. The Wings are a pleasant surprise. And the Oilers will be continuing to prove they’ve got the ability to hang with any team. So there’s no question Buffalo really could come out of the next week with an 0-4-0 record. And that would be a calamity that should result in the resignation of Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and coach Lindy Ruff.

What can you say if the Sabres are essentially out of the playoffs by Christmas? You can’t say “Look at our long-term prospect!”. You can’t say “We’re going to be great four years down the line,’ “ You need results, and they need to be positive and lasting, and you need them right now. And if that sounds like a tall order, that’s because it is.

