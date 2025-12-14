Sabres Important Prospect Is Continuing To Shine

Buffalo Sabres prospect Konstas Helenius is having a strong second season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans this year. In 25 games on the year with the AHL squad, the 2024 first-round pick has recorded nine goals, 14 assists, and 23 points. With numbers like these, there is no question that the young forward is showing promise this season.

Yet, what's more important to note is that Helenius is only getting better as the season rolls on. This is made apparent by his recent stretch of play with Rochester.

Helenius is impressing in a big way right now, as he is currently on a five-game point streak with Rochester. Over that span, the Sabres top prospect has posted four goals and eight points. He has also scored in each of his last four games, so there is no question that he is shining right now.

With Helenius considered one of the Sabres' most important prospects, it is huge that he is continuing to take big steps forward with his game this season. If he keeps playing like this, it will only create more excitement about his future with the Sabres.