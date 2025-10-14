Sabres Injury Update: Benson Back, Others Progressing

The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to get some of their injured players back on the ice. At practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, wingers Zach Benson, Jordan Greenway, and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took part, but defenseman Mattias Samuelsson did not participate. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff also provided an update on blueliner Michael Kesselring.

Benson, who suffered a nasty gash to his left cheek during practice last Wednesday, wore a full face, and skated with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. According to Ruff, the diminutive winger could play on Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators.

"I just went and got stitches and kind of kept blowing up on me." Benson said. "(It) got to a point where I thought it'd be best (to go to) the emergency room, and thankfully I did. I had to get some some blood removed on my face."

Greenway practiced for the first time since having a second surgery to repair a mid-body injury, and said that a followup procedure was necessary after there was still some lingering discomfort. Luukkonen, who missed the start of training camp and played one period in the Sabres home preseason finale against Pittsburgh before encountering some discomfort, which is no longer present. Ruff did not rule out the possibility that he could go down to AHL Rochester for a rehab assignment.

Ruff said that Samuelsson’s injury was not as series as thought and he was day-to-day, but the defenseman was not on the ice on Tuesday, which puts his status for Wednesday’s contest against the Sens in question. Kesselring, who is on injured reserve with an unspecified injury, is progressing according to Ruff.

