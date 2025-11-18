Sabres injury Update: Michael Kesselring Out “Weeks”, Zach Benson Getting Closer

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff provided an update defenseman Michael Kesselring, who left the Sabres 5-4 overtime victory over Detroit on Saturday early in the third period and was seen walking in a boot on Monday.

"He's gonna be out an extended period of time, on the longer side……weeks,” Ruff said after the club’s practice on Tuesday.

Kesselring was the main piece in the Sabres trade with Utah for winger JJ Peterka in June, but his Sabres career thus far has been hampered by injury. He missed a month after suffering an unspecified injury near the end of training camp, and after returning in late October, he played eight games before being sidelined again.

Jacob Bryson took Kesselring’s spot in the lineup against Edmonton, playing the left side while Owen Power shifted to his off-side on Monday.

Ruff also provided some optimistic news on winger Zach Benson, who was also seen walking in the press box wearing a protective boot on Monday.

“I talked to him this morning,” Ruff said. “I think he’ll join the morning skate (on Tuesday), so he’ll be that close.”

The 20-year-old had a quick start this season after recovering from an infection of a facial cut that required an overnight hospital stay. Benson had eight assists in eight games before suffering a lower-body injury.

Center Josh Norris and winger Jason Zucker participated in practice wearing grey non-contact jerseys on Tuesday, and Ruff indicated on Monday that the veteran winger could be available as soon as this weekend, when the Sabres play Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday and the Carolina Hurricanes in a rare Sunday afternoon matinee.

