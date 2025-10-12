Sabres' KeyBank Center Arena Has Major Renovations On Radar

The Buffalo Sabres’ home rink – the KeyBank Center – is nearly 30 years old. And with new or renovated arenas popping up throughout the NHL, the Sabres were due to upgrade their facilities and get on par with the modern-day perks of a fresh start. And according to a WGRZ report, renovations to the KeyBank Center are being pegged as costing at least $400 million.

Sabres executive Pete Guelli confirmed to WGRZ that conversations had begun between the team, New York state, and Erie County, N.Y. regarding upgrading the facility, but cautioned that the discussions -- between the team, state, and county officials -- are only preliminary thus far. That's because the Sabres have been focusing on the construction of an NFL football stadium for the Buffalo Bills in the area – the second iteration of the Highmark Stadium.

“That's where I would categorize (talks as preliminary),” Guelli told WGRZ. “Obviously we're working through the (Bills’) stadium project, and we know that’s going to open up on time over the summer, and need to get through that, but we have to start planning.”

The Sabres have been in contact with architecture firm Populous – the design firm behind the new Highmark Stadium – regarding what a renovated KeyBank Center would look like. The WGRZ report indicated that the proposed renovations will be “substantial and touch every aspect of the facility, including the infrastructure, team areas and fan-facing experiences”.

“The dream scenario would be this super high-performing arena that had 200 events a year, and 2-million people coming to it, and an absolute beautiful mixed-use property on the waterfront in Buffalo,” Guelli said. “I think that’s a vision that everybody could get behind.”

This arena news will be welcome to devout Sabres fans who’ve supported their team throughout the organization’s 14-year Stanley Cup playoff drought. But it won’t matter what condition the arena or surrounding area is in if the on-ice results aren’t where everybody wants them to be.

The Sabres can’t point to their arena to explain why they haven’t been a playoff team for nearly a decade-and-a-half. It’s not the KeyBank Center’s fault that Buffalo simply hasn’t been able to get the job done.

So while it’s admirable that the Sabres have rink renovations on the radar, the focus in Buffalo will be squarely on the Sabres' win/loss columns. And it’s going to stay that way until the Sabres figure out how to become relevant again.