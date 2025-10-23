Sabres Sniper Injured In Win Over Wings

After an 0-3 start, the Buffalo Sabres have turned things around with three wins in their last four games, but the club may not have their leading goal scorer when they take on the archrival Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend. Sabres forward Jason Zucker, who scored his fourth goal of the season in the 4-2 victory over Detroit on Wednesday, left the game midway through the second period after colliding with former teammate Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Zucker left the ice favoring his left arm and headed to the locker room immediately, and did not return to the game. Fourth liner Tyson Kozak moved up in the lineup on a line with rookie Noah Ostlund and winger Jack Quinn and scored his second goal of the season to tie the game.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Zucker was being evaluated and didn't know what the nature of the injury is or have any time frame on it. The club did not hold practice on Thursday so an update will not be available until Friday morning, when the Sabres prepare for the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series with their QEW and Atlantic Division rival.

The scheduled game times for both Friday night’s contest at KeyBank Center and Saturday’s game in Toronto were adjusted due to Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 World Series taking place at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Friday’s contest was moved back from 7:30 to 7pm, while Saturday’s contest at Scotiabank Arena will start at 5pm to accommodate for the Series 8pm start.

