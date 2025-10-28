Sabres Must Make Most Of Break In Schedule Before Things Get Really Rough For Them

The Buffalo Sabres are riding high, winning four of their past six games, and losing only once in regulation time in that span. But while they have an opportunity to add to their win total with victories against two of the NHL’s lesser-light teams in the next two days, the reality is that Buffalo’s schedule gets significant more daunting before this week is over, and it will continue to be extremely difficult for the next two weeks.

To be sure, the Sabres need to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night, as well as the Boston Bruins Thursday. Those are two sub-par squads, and Buffalo needs to take two standings points in each of those games. Because if they don’t, this positive stretch will quickly disappear, replaced by the familiar stench of constant letdowns in Buffalo.

Indeed, after the Bruins game, the Sabres will be dealing with eight straight games against teams that can beat Buffalo. The tough stretch of schedule begins next Saturday with a home game against the Washington Capitals, followed by tilts against the Utah Mammoth, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes. Then, the Sabres have another game against the Mammoth, then games against the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, and finally, the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 17.

All of those eight teams have the capability of beating Buffalo, so it’s crucial that the Sabres lock up standings points wherever and whenever they can. It isn’t until they square off against the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks that there’s a break in the schedule for Buffalo, and even then, you never know – the Flames or Hawks could surprise the Sabres and continue what could be a long losing skid.

As a general rule, any NHL team can beat another team on any given night. This is why Buffalo can’t take its foot off the gas right now. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff has to know any prolonged losing skid could cost him his job, and the same probably goes for Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams. No one will care a whit about excuses about a tough schedule – if the Sabres can’t get the job done, all Buffalo fans will care about is the bottom line.

Don’t think for a minute that Ruff, Adams and Buffalo players aren’t acutely aware of the schedule in front of them. They know exactly how challenging the next stretch of hockey is going to be, and they know how high the stakes are for them every step of the way.

And if the schedule gets the best of them, the Sabres are in for a world of hurt, on and off the ice.

