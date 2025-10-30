Sabres Need To Focus On Changing One Key Area

The Buffalo Sabres have lost their past two games, both in overtime, both by a 4-3 score. But while their opponents were different – the Toronto Maple Leafs beat them first, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets – the important thing is that the Sabres didn’t lose in regulation time. And that’s what Buffalo’s focus has to be this season – taking care of the small things and letting the big things evolve as they may.

Remember, last season, the Sabres had only seven games that ended with a shootout or overtime loss. That’s not a metric that is a pure indicator of good or bad teams. But the more you have fewer regulation losses – the middle number in your record – and the more you have more overtime or shootout losses, the better your record is going to be.

As a matter of fact, one one fewer regulation loss, combined with one more overtime or shootout loss could be the difference between Buffalo either making the Stanley Cup playoffs, or missing out on a post-season spot for the 15th straight season. Yes, the margin for error is that thin. Yes, every game truly matters.

Thus, while you want the Sabres to pile up wins, it’s not so much *that* you lose as it is *how* you lose. By mitigating the number of regulation losses, the Sabres can pick up all-important “loser points” and hold their ground as the grind of the regular season sets in.

Where the Sabres will hold ground is mostly dependent on them having big wins, especially against their Atlantic Division rivals. Those are the games you can make up ground with. Those are the statement wins you need to make when you’re a young team trying to assert your identity.

So, when you’re looking at any team’s record – including the Sabres’ record – be sure to look in that third number. It’s going to tell you the team has fought hard to not lose in regulation time.

The “loser point” isn’t something to aspire to, but so long as it helps you to stabilize your season, it’s definitely something you should be making the most of.

