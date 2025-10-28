Sabres New Forward On Way To Big Breakout Year

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Josh Doan as part of the deal that sent winger JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth. The Sabres also brought in defenseman Michael Kesselring in the trade from Utah.

Doan appeared in 51 games this past season for Utah, where he recorded seven goals, 12 assists, 19 points, and a minus-2 rating. He also posted 11 goals and 26 points in 28 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners in 2024-25. Overall, the young forward showed signs of promise this past campaign.

Yet, since being traded to the Sabres, Doan has been showing signs of breaking out. In his first nine games with the Sabres this season, the 2021 second-round pick has recorded two goals, four assists, and six points. With this, he is currently on pace to record 54 points over a full season, which is certainly encouraging.

If Doan continues to produce solid offense like this as the season rolls on, it would be huge for a Sabres club looking to take that next step. There is no question that the young forward has good upside, and he is certainly showing that early on this campaign.