Sabres Notes - Metsa Likely To Make Debut In Montreal

The Buffalo Sabres will be looking for their third straight victory as they take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday, and they not only added to their win total with the 3-0 victory against Florida on Saturday, they also added to their list of injuries, as defenseman Jacob Bryson did not finish the game.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said on Saturday that Bryson did not return due to being in concussion protocol, and he did not skate on Monday morning in Montreal. Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn was also not present, but happily it was due to an impending birth. Forward Noah Ostlund and defenseman Zac Jones were recalled from AHL Rochester.

Other Sabres Stories

Projecting Sabres Trade Cost - Lawson Crouse

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Although Ruff would not reveal his lineup for the game against the Habs, it appears that Zach Metsa had 46 points (7 goals, 39 assists) last season, earned an NHL entry-level deal this summer, and has been an overachiever ever since his college career at Quinnipiac.

“It’s a good story, a guy who played really well last year for Rochester, who moves the puck well, and he’s a good defender.” Ruff said. “He’s worked hard to get to where he’s at.”

Either Ostlund or Josh Dunne will take Malenstyn’s spot on the fourth line. The 21-year-old center had 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 45 games last season, and has started out this season red-hot with five points in four games with the Amerks, who beat Utica on Friday and were shut out 3-0 by Syracuse on Saturday. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made his Rochester debut against the Crunch, making 31 saves in the loss.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo