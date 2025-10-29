Sabres Notes: Greenway Practices, Likely Returning Vs. Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres practiced on Wednesday before travelling to Boston for their second game against the Bruins this month on Thursday, and winger Jordan Greenway was a full participant and took a regular rotation in line rushes in his normal spot on the Sabres third line, alongside Jason Zucker and Jack Quinn, but slotted in up the middle in place of rookie Noah Ostlund.

“We played him a little bit there last year, we still have (Josh) Dunne, who could play center or we could move (Peyton) Krebs up too, so we have options at center ice, but if we could put in the middle as a big man and it works, it would look good for us.” Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said. "We know what he can bring. Great skater, heavy on the puck. I think another guy that can be real strong on pucks down low, give us more offensive zone time. We get him back in, get him running. He's had a lot of time off. I don't think it's going to be easy stepping in, but I think he'll make an impact for us."

The news out of Utah signing of Logan Cooley to an eight-year, $80 million contract locks up another talented scoring forward on a long-term deal, and brings back into focus the status of Sabres winger Alex Tuch, who according to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta paused negotiations with Buffalo on a new contract earlier this month.

The veteran winger was eligible to sign a new deal on July 1, and both GM Kevyn Adams and Tuch indicated that there was mutual interest in getting the 29-year-old winger extended, but the Sabres bad start put a chill on contract talks. Pagnotta indicated that Tuch’s representatives have not closed the door on resuming negotiations with Buffalo, but a big factor will be the direction of the Sabres franchise.

Cooley, 21, scored 20 and 25 goals in his first two seasons with the Mammoth, and has eight goals this season, prompting Utah GM Bill Armstrong to be proactive and get the former third overall pick locked up. A report from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun last month indicated that Tuch and the Sabres were far apart on a price point of an extension, and Pagnotta said there are indicators that after the deals to Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, Mitch Marner, and Mikko Rantanen, that the “Sabres Tax” to re-sign Tuch could exceed $11 million per season.

